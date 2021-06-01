Taremi bicycle kick shortlisted for ‘UCL Goal of Tournament’ [VOTE]

Tasnim – NYON, Mehdi Taremiâ€™s goal against Chelsea has been nominated as the UEFA Champions League (UCL) Goal of the Tournament.
UEFA’s Technical Observers have selected their top ten goals of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League.
The Iranian forward scored Porto’s winner against Chelsea in the second leg of UCL quarterfinals with a fantastic bicycle kick.
The fans can participate in the poll until Friday. Please submit your vote here: https://gotw.uefa.com/#/en
Champions League Goal of the Tournament contenders
1. Mehdi Taremi, Chelsea 0-1 Porto
13/04/2021: quarter-finals, second leg
2. Alassane PlÃ©a, Shakhtar 0-6 MÃ¶nchengladbach
03/11/2020: Matchday 3
3. Karim Benzema, Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea
27/04/2021: semi-finals, first leg
4. Luka ModriÄ‡, Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar
21/10/2020: Matchday 1
5. Lionel Messi, Paris 1-1 Barcelona
10/03/2021: round of 16, second leg
6. Olivier Giroud, AtlÃ©tico 0-1 Chelsea
23/02/2020: round of 16, first leg
7. Neymar, Paris 5-1 Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir
09/12/2020: Matchday 6
8. Manor Solomon, Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar
21/10/2020: Matchday 1
9. AngeliÃ±o, Leipzig 2-0 Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir
20/10/2020: Matchday 1
10. Kylian MbappÃ©, Barcelona 1-4 Paris
16/02/2021: round of 16, first leg