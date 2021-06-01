Taremi bicycle kick shortlisted for ‘UCL Goal of Tournament’ [VOTE]

173 views

Tasnim – NYON, Mehdi Taremiâ€™s goal against Chelsea has been nominated as the UEFA Champions League (UCL) Goal of the Tournament.

UEFA’s Technical Observers have selected their top ten goals of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League.

The Iranian forward scored Porto’s winner against Chelsea in the second leg of UCL quarterfinals with a fantastic bicycle kick.

The fans can participate in the poll until Friday. Please submit your vote here: https://gotw.uefa.com/#/en

Champions League Goal of the Tournament contenders

1. Mehdi Taremi, Chelsea 0-1 Porto

13/04/2021: quarter-finals, second leg

2. Alassane PlÃ©a, Shakhtar 0-6 MÃ¶nchengladbach

03/11/2020: Matchday 3

3. Karim Benzema, Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea

27/04/2021: semi-finals, first leg

4. Luka ModriÄ‡, Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar

21/10/2020: Matchday 1

5. Lionel Messi, Paris 1-1 Barcelona

10/03/2021: round of 16, second leg

6. Olivier Giroud, AtlÃ©tico 0-1 Chelsea

23/02/2020: round of 16, first leg

7. Neymar, Paris 5-1 Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir

09/12/2020: Matchday 6

8. Manor Solomon, Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar

21/10/2020: Matchday 1

9. AngeliÃ±o, Leipzig 2-0 Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir

20/10/2020: Matchday 1

10. Kylian MbappÃ©, Barcelona 1-4 Paris

16/02/2021: round of 16, first leg