Hong Kong ready for World Cup Qualification: Mixu Paatelainen

Tasnim – MANAMA, Hong Kong football team head coach Mixu Paatelainen said they are ready for the 2022 World Cup Qualification.

Hong Kong will start the campaign with a match against Iran in Group C on June 3. The team will also play Asian heavyweights Bahrain and Iraq.

“I am very happy with the squad, a squad of players who are fighters, a squad of players who have fantastic attitude and they are the players I want,” said Paatelainen, whose contract with the Hong Kong Football Association is due to expire next month.

“We will face three high level opponents in the event, but I am delighted with the players’ attitude. Everyone is fully committed. In fact, it has been a long time since we last got together and therefore it’s great to see the boys again, talk to them and prepare them for the event,” the Finn added.