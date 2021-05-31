Team Melli arrive in Bahrain for WCQ’s

280 views

Tehran Times – MANAMA, Iran national football team arrived at the Bahrain International Airport near Manama, Bahrain on Monday.

The players and coaching staff require to submit a negative PCR test to enter their camp.

Iran are scheduled to meet Hong Kong in their first match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification on June 3.

The â€˜Persian Leopardsâ€™ will meet hosts Bahrain four days later at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa.

Dragan Skocicâ€™s side will also play Cambodia and Iraq on June 11 and 15, respectively.