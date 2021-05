(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TABRIZ, Tractor football team defeated Machine Sazi in Matchweek 23 of the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

Saman Nariman Jahan scored the first goal in the 34th minute and Milad Fakhreddini made it 2-0 in the 75th minute in Tabriz derby.

Tractor moved up to sixth place with the win.

In Tehran, struggling Saipa defeated Foolad 2-1 thanks to goals from Majid Aliyari and Mehrdad Heydari in the second half.

Farshad Ahmadzadeh pulled a goal back in the added time.