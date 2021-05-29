Brentford promoted to Premier League after 74 years

334 views

Tehran Times – LONDON, Brentford won promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 74 years on Saturday as they beat Swansea 2-0 in a Championship play-off final.

Brentford completed their fairytale rise thanks to first-half goals from Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes at Wembley.

Beaten by Fulham in last season’s Championship final, Brentford had failed to earn promotion in all nine of their play-off appearances before this term.

No team had lost more play-off finals than Brentford’s four, but Frank had insisted the bad omens would count for nothing.

Iranian international midfielder Saman Ghoddos was a squad member who featured for Brentford in the final.