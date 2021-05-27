Iran remain unchanged in FIFA ranking

130 views

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Iran national football team remained unchanged in the in the latest FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

The â€˜Persian Leopardsâ€™ are 31st in the world and second in Asia behind Japan.

With only one match played since the last edition was published â€“ a Ukraine-Bahrain friendly that ended all square (1-1) â€“ the Top 50 remains unchanged, with Belgium leading the way from France and Brazil.

Bahrain’s one-place gain (98, +1) is the only movement among the 210 national teams that make up the ranking. Ukraine remain 24th but, having dropped points, nearest pursuers Serbia have closed the gap on them.

However, while things are presently calm in the standings, that is all expected to change in the coming weeks, when a host of international competitions take place around the globe.

Among them are FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Asia, as well as qualifiers for the FIFA Arab Cup 2021™ involving teams from Africa and Asia in mid-June, FIFA.com wrote.

The next FIFA Men’s World Ranking will be published on 12 August 2021.