Kaveh Rezaei to leave Club Brugge [Report]

293 views

Tasnim – CHARLEROI, Club Bruggeâ€™s Iranian forward Kaveh Rezaei will leave the Belgian top-flight club in the summer.

The 29-year-old forward, who joined Club Brugge in 2018 on a four-year contract, will part company with the Blauw-Zwart, voetbalbelgie.be reported.

Rezaei has reportedly been linked with a move to his former club Charleroi.

Iranian media reports suggest that Esteghlal also wants to sign the forward.

Rezaei played for Esteghlal in the 2016-17 season and scored seven goals in 28 matches for the Iranian football team.