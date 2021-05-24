Skocic names Iran squad for World Cup Qualifiers

672 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Dragan Skocic has named his 26-man team for the 2022 World Cup qualification in Bahrain.

The team will begin the two-day training camp in Tehran on Tuesday and then travel to Kish Island on Thursday to continue the training until May 31.

Iran will meet Hong Kong, Bahrain, Cambodia and Iraq, respectively from June 3 to 15 in Group C.

The â€˜Persian Leopardsâ€™ are third with six points in their group of five, but have a game in hand over their opponents.

Iraq are top on 11 points, with Bahrain second on nine after five matches.

Squad

Goalkeepers:

Alireza Beiranvand (Antwerp, Belgium)

Payam Niazmand (Sepahan, Iran)

Amir Abedzadeh (CS Maritimo, Portugal)

Mohammadreza Akhbari (Tractor Sazi, Iran)

Defenders:

Shoja Khalilzadeh (Al Rayyan, Qatar)

Mohammadhossein Kanaanizadegan (Persepolis, Iran)

Morteza Pouraliganji (Shenzhen FC, China)

Majid Hosseini (Trabzonspor, Turkey)

Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb, Croatia)

Milad Mohammadi (KAA Gent, Belgium)

Jafar Salmani (Portimonense, Portugal)

Midfielders:

Ehsan Haji Safi (Sepahan, Iran)

Saeid Ezatolahi (Vejle BK, Denmark)

Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton & Hove Albion, England)

Ahmad Nourollahi (Persepolis, Iran)

Kamal Kamyabinia (Persepolis, Iran)

Vahdi Amiri (Persepolis, Iran)

Danial Esmaeilifar (Sepahan, Iran)

Saman Ghoddos (Brentford FC, England)

Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis, Iran)

Forwards:

Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto, Portugal)

Sardar Azmoun (FC Zenit St. Petersburg, Russia)

Kaveh Rezaei (Sporting Charleroi SC, Belgium)

Karim Ansarifard (AEK Atehns, Greece)

Ali Gholizadeh (Sporting Charleroi SC, Belgium)

Mehdi Ghaedi (Esteghlal, Iran)