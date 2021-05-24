Iran midfielder Karimi sidelined with groin injury

117 views

Tehran Times – DOHA, Iran national football team midfielder Ali Karimi will miss the 2022 World Cup qualification due to a groin injury.

The Al Duhail player is in Tehran now to repair his injured groin and cannot accompany Iran at the competition in Bahrain.

Karimiâ€™s absence will be a huge blow to Dragan Skocicâ€™s team since the player has been in sensational form in the current season.

He is expected to be sidelined for a month.

Iran will travel to Bahrain on May 31 to Manama to participate at the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The â€˜Persian Leopardsâ€™ will meet Hong Kong, Bahrain, Cambodia and Iraq, respectively in the qualification.

Iran are third with six points in their group of five, but have a game in hand over their opponents.

Iraq are top on 11 points, with Bahrain second on nine after five matches.