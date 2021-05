44 views

Tasnim – DOHA, Iranian international defender Majid Hosseini has been linked with a move to Qatari football clubs.

Qatari newspaper Al-Sharq has reported that the 25-year-old defender will join the Qatar Stars League (QSL) in the summer.

Hosseini joined Trabzonspor in 2018 but he doesn’t want to extend his contract with the Süper Lig team.

The Qatari daily has also reported that Russian clubs are interested in signing the iconic defender.