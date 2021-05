(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – MASHHAD, Shahr Khodro football team edged past Gol Gohar 1-0 in Matchweek 23 of the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

Reza Yazdandoost scored the solitary goal of the match, held in Mashhad’s Emam Reza Stadium, in the 82nd minute.

Gol Gohar remained in third place with 35 points, 10 points behind IPL leader Sepahan.

Shahr Khodro moved up to ninth place with 28 points and one game in hand.