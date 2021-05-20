Mehdi Taremi ends season on high note [VIDEO]

132 views

Tasnim – PORTO, Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi ended his season in Porto on high note.

Taremi scored Portoâ€™s first goal against Belenenses in their 4-0 win Wednesday night.

It was Taremiâ€™s 16th goal in the Primeira Liga. He finished in third place at the goalscorers table.

Taremi also scored two goals for Porto in the UEFA Champions League against Juventus and eventual finalist Chelsea.

Taremi will leave Portugal to join Iran national football team.

He could be the most important player of Dragan Skocic in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.