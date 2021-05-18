Sayyadmanesh to stay with FC Zorya Luhansk [Report]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – LUHANSK, Iranian international winger Allahyar Sayyadmanesh will reportedly stay in Ukrainian football club Zorya Luhansk.

The 21-year-old player joined Zorya on a loan deal in October 2020.

He penned a five-year deal with Fenerbahce in July 2019 but didnâ€™t live up to the expectations.

The forward was a member of Iran football team who qualified for the 2017 FIFA U 17 World Cup quarter-final in India.

Now, Turkish media reports suggest that Zorya is going to sign Sayyadmanesh on a permanent deal.