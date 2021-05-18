Persepolis into Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals [VIDEO]

Posted by on
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (3 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
23 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team eased past Second Division Shahin Bandar Ameri 4-1 in Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals.

In the match held in the southern Iranian port city of Bushehr, Persepolis booked a place in the quarterfinals.  

Mehdi Abdi scored a brace and Ahmad Nouroallahi and Mehdi Torabi scored a goal each.

Miald Daryanavardi was on target for Shahin Bandar Ameri.

Sepahan, Malavan, Kheybar, Sepahan and Gol Gohar have already advanced to the quarterfinals.

Wednesday:

* Esteghlal v Zob Ahan

* Aluminum v Tractor

*Qashqai v Foolad


Recent Headlines: