Persepolis defender Hossein Kanaani on Al-Ahliâ€™s radar [Report]

Posted by on
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (5 votes, average: 1.20 out of 5)
Loading...
63 views

Tasnim – DOHA, Qatari football club Al-Ahli has reportedly shown interest in signing Persepolis defender Hossein Kanaanizadegan.

According to the Qatari media, the 27-year-old defender will leave Persepolis in the summer to join Al-Ahli.

Kannani joined Persepolis in 2019 from Machine Sazi and won the Iran Professional League in his first season.

He was a member of Persepolis football team who qualified for the 2020 AFC Champions League final, where the Iranian team lost to Ulsan Hyundai from South Korea 2-1.


Recent Headlines: