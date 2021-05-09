IPL: Sepahan and Persepolis share the spoils, Esteghlal lose to Zob Ahan [VIDEO]

43 views

Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Sepahan and Persepolis football team shared the spoils in Matchweek 22 of Iran Professional League (IPL) Sunday night, while Esteghlal suffered a home loss against Zob Ahan.

In Isfahanâ€™s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium, IPL leaders Sepahan drew 1-1 with Persepolis. Isa Alekasir was on target for the visiting team and with three minutes left, sepahan forward Mohammad Mohebbi leveled the scoreboard with a deflected shot.

In Tehranâ€™s Azadi Stadium, struggling team Zob Ahan defeated Esteghlal 2-0 thanks to goals from Vahid Mohammadzadeh and Milad Jahani in each half.

Tractor were also held to a 1-1 draw by Tractor in Tehran. Mehdi Tikdari was on target for Tractor in the 10th minute and Mohammad Darwishi equalized the match in the 55th minute.

Sepahan remain top of the table with 45 points. Persepolis are second with 42 points and a game in hand.

Esteghlal stayed third with 34 points and two games in hand.