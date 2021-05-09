IPL: Foolad emerges victorious over Gol Gohar [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – ABADAN, Foolad Football team edged past Gol Gohar in the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

In the match, held in Foolad Arena, Luciano Pereira scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 65th minute.

In Rafsanjan, struggling Nassaji defeated Mes 1-0 thanks to a goal from Shahin Saghebi in the 33rd minute.

Struggling teams Machine Sazi and Saipa shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in Tabriz.

And Sanat Naft suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Aluminum in Abadan.

On Sunday, IPL leader Sepahan will host Persepolis in Isfahan, Esteghlal play Zob Ahan in Tehran, and Paykan host Tractor in Tehran.