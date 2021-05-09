Ezatolahi scores as Vejle BK defeat SÃ¸nderjyske [VIDEO]

166 views

JV.dk – VEJLE, Vejle Boldklub won on Sunday afternoon 4-2 over SÃ¸nderjyske securing Danish top flight football next year.

With this important victory and the fact that Lyngby also lost to AC Horsens at home, Vejle BK has guaranteed Super League football next season.

Allan Sousa scored twice, and Saeid Ezatolahi and Lukas Engel each scored once as VB deservedly won.

VB coach Constantin Galca changed two in the starting formation in relation to the previous match against Horsens.Â German Onugkha replaced Lukas Engel, and then Lundrim Hetemi played instead of Ylber Ramadani.

Allan Sousa opened the scoring by playing a one-two with Hugo Ekitike, finishing nicely to give a deserved VB the lead.

Emil Holm equalized for SÃ¸nderjyske to make it 1-1.

With just over 20 minutes left, Saeid Ezatolahi took matters into his own hands and hammered a nice long shot which went in without a chance for SÃ¸nderjyske goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas.

The lead lasted only a few minutes.Â After a SÃ¸nderjyske corner kick, Stefan Gartenmann directed the ball in goal behind a chanceless Alexander Brunst.

VB got the answer again to SÃ¸nderjyske’s equalizer.Â Again, it was Allan Sousa who struck, scoring from the edge of the penalty area.

With 10 minutes left, substitute Lukas Engel decided the match, scoring to make 4-2.

It was the final result to the great satisfaction of the slightly more than 4000 spectators at Vejle Stadium.