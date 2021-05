196 views

Ekathimerini.com – ATHENS, AEK has sealed Greece’s final ticket to next season’s European competitions with a 1-0 win in the Athens derby against Panathinaikos on Sunday.

A solitary goal by AEK captain Petros Mantalos, assisted by Karim Ansarifard, early in the second half gave the Yellows a precious win at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium.

Panathinaikos had the chance to equalize in injury time, but Federico Macheda hit the upright from the penalty spot.