Liga Nos top scorers: Taremi approaches the top two

Maisfutebol.iol.pt – LISBON, Seferovic continues to lead the scoring charts with a goal advantage over Pedro GonÃ§alves.

Benfica’s Haris Seferovic remains at the top of the league’s top scorers list with 18 goals, while Pedro GonÃ§alves maintains second place with 17 goals.

The two at the top now have another player approaching them in Porto player Mehdi Taremi. The Iranian striker scored again in FC Porto’s victory over FamalicÃ£o by 3-2 and now has 14 goals (he is three goals away from Pedro GonÃ§alves and four from Seferovic ).

Liga NOS Primeira Division top scorers:

Haris Seferovic (Benfica) – 18 goals

Pedro GonÃ§alves (Sporting) – 17

Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto) – 14

Mario Gonzalez (Tondela) – 13

SÃ©rgio Oliveira (FC Porto) – 12

Beto (Portimonense) – 11

Carlos JÃºnior (Santa Clara) – 10

Rodrigo Pinho (Maritime) – 9

Joel Tagueu (MarÃ­timo), Ryan Guald (Farense), Ricardo Horta (Sporting de Braga) and Ã“scar EstupiÃ±an (VitÃ³ria de GuimarÃ£es) – 8 goals