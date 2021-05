Liga Nos top scorers: Taremi approaches the top two

371 views

Maisfutebol.iol.pt – LISBON, Seferovic continues to lead the scoring charts with a goal advantage over Pedro Gonçalves.

Benfica’s Haris Seferovic remains at the top of the league’s top scorers list with 18 goals, while Pedro Gonçalves maintains second place with 17 goals.

The two at the top now have another player approaching them in Porto player Mehdi Taremi. The Iranian striker scored again in FC Porto’s victory over Famalicão by 3-2 and now has 14 goals (he is three goals away from Pedro Gonçalves and four from Seferovic ).

Liga NOS Primeira Division top scorers:

Haris Seferovic (Benfica) – 18 goals

Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting) – 17

Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto) – 14

Mario Gonzalez (Tondela) – 13

Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto) – 12

Beto (Portimonense) – 11

Carlos Júnior (Santa Clara) – 10

Rodrigo Pinho (Maritime) – 9

Joel Tagueu (Marítimo), Ryan Guald (Farense), Ricardo Horta (Sporting de Braga) and Óscar Estupiñan (Vitória de Guimarães) – 8 goals