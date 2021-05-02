Azmoun hattrick helps Zenit seal RPL Championship [VIDEO]

417 views

Bold.dk – ST. PETERSBURG, Zenit secured the club’s eighth championship when Sardar Azmoun scored a hat-trick and sent Lokomotiv Moscow home with a 1-6 defeat.

Zenit was able to secure the club’s eighth championship on Sunday when the closest pursuers from Lokomotiv Moscow visited St. Petersberg in the Russian Premier League.

Before the match, Zenit was six points ahead with three games left in the season, and Lokomotiv thus needed points if they were to have any hopes of catching up with Zenit.

That task, however, looked difficult from the start of the match, where Zenit put out the best, and the home team also came ahead after 19 minutes, when Artem Dzyuba lobbed a nice goal over in goal after a lump in the field.

Then Zenit began to fire on all cylinders, and just 20 minutes later another goal was scored.

This time it was a corner kick combination that was sent into the forehead of Sardar Azmoun that made it 2-0.

Lokomotiv tried to answer back, but Zenit was too dominant. It was no surprise that the home team came further ahead before the break when Pablo took down Dzyuba in the penalty area.

Sardar Azmoun took care of the penalty kick which was scored just before the break to give Zenit a lead of 3-0.

From the start of the second half, a cross sent into the box met Sardar Azmoun, who scored his third goal of the match, completing his hattrick.

From there, further humiliation on Lokomotiv, who conceded another goal five minutes later when Dzyuba poked in from close range.

However, Lokomotiv was not entirely without chances in the showdown, and they managed to score on the 56 minutes, Francois Kamano caught out the Zenit defense and scored a consolation goal from a short distance.

However, that did not strop Zenit from scoring more goals. 11 minutes later the Malcolm was also in goal mood.

The midfielder scored a true gem that created great excitement among the spectators at the stadium in St. Petersburg.

With the victory, Zenit was able to celebrate the club’s eighth championship.Â It is also the club’s third championship in a row.