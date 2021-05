314 views

Tasnim – PORTO, Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi continued his good form as he scored once again for Porto in Primeira Liga.

In the match, held in Estadio do Dragao, Porto defeated Famalicao 3-2 to increase the pressure on leader Sporting Lisbon.

Taremi assisted the first goal and scored Porto’s second goal after the hour mark from the penalty spot.

It was Taremi’s 13th goal in the current season.