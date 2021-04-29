ACL Group D: Foolad lose to Al Wehdat [VIDEO]

5 views

Tehran Times – RIYADH, Iranâ€™s Foolad ended their 2021 AFC Champions League Group D campaign with a loss against Jordan’s Al Wehdat.

There was only pride on the line for Al Wehdat and Foolad as both sides were out of contention for a place in the knockout stage, but that didnâ€™t stop the two teams from opting for an intense pressing style of play.

Al Wehdat, bolstered by their 2-1 victory over Al Nassr on Matchday Five, were happy to soak the pressure and launch the occasional counter attack, from which they were rewarded in the 27th minute.

Anas Al Awadat collected a long range pass in the final third and floated in a cross that slipped past Foolad goalkeeper Mohsen Foroozanâ€™s fingertips, with Hassan Saad heading home from close range.

A stung Foolad pressed hard for the equalizer, but failed to find the back of the net.