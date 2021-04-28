Sayyadmanesh scores against Olimpik Donetsk [VIDEO]

1 views

Sportsport.ba – DONETSK, FC Zorya Luhansk were defeated 2-1 today in their away match against Olimpik Donetsk.

The match originally from the 10th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, had been rescheduled and played today.

Zorya opened the game quite well and in the 23rd minute managed to take a 1:0 lead with a goal scored by Gromov, but it was annulled after VAR found that the scorer was offside.

However, everything went downhill for the visitors as Bosnian international Nikola Vasilj was shown a red card in the 32nd minute.

Olimpik took advantage of Zorya’s situation at the beginning of the second half, and in the 53rd minute opened the scoring through Babenko to take 1-0 lead.

The home team solved everything 20 minutes later. Lebedenko assisted Teixeira who score Olimpik’s second goal.

Zorya managed to reduce score to 2: 1 in the second minute of added time through Iranian forward, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

FC Zorya remains in third place with 41 points, while Olimpik is now in 11th place with 21 points and out of the danger zone.