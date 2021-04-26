Taremi scores as FC Porto draw with Moreirense [VIDEO]

285 views

Zap.aeiou.pt – BRAGA, An exciting game at the Moreira de CÃ³negos asÂ Porto visited Moreirense and failed to win.

The opener was scored by the home side and was converted byÂ Nahuel Ferraresi on the 37th minute. Moreirense had held on to their one-goal advantage for the majority of the match, having still enjoyed a few opportunities to extend their lead.

However, great pressure from Porto ended up resulting in a goal. In this case, and after several attempts from the visitors, it was a penalty that was awarded to them on the 86th minute. The spot-kick was converted byÂ Mehdi Taremi.

Late drama saw Porto take the lead in stoppage time throughÂ Toni MartÃ­nez, however, the goal ended up being canceled after a VAR review.Â

With the 1-1 draw, the “blues-and-whites” are six points behind the leader Sporting Lisbon.