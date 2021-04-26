ACL Group E: Al Wahda stun Persepolis [VIDEO]

54 views

Tehran Times – GOA, Al Wahda of the UAE ended Persepolisâ€™ perfect record in Group E of the 2021 AFC Champions League at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday.

Al Wahda FSCC defeated the Iranian team 1-0 that keeps alive their hopes of advancing to the Round of 16.

Tim Matavz scored the only goal just five minutes into the match.

Persepolis had gone into the game looking for a fifth straight win, but Matavz punished a hesitant defense when he powered into the penalty area, taking advantage of Seyed Jalal Hosseiniâ€™s lack of pace to smash a right-foot shot high into the roof of the net.

Persepolis will take Al Rayyan on Thursday while Al Wahda meet Goa.