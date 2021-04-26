ACL Group B: Tractor and Pakhtakor ends in a scoreless draw [VIDEO]

40 views

Tehran Times – SHARJAH, Tractor, and Pakhtakor football teams played out a tight 0-0 draw in Group B of the 2021 AFC Champions League on Monday.

The result leaves both sides where they were in Group B, with Tractor sitting in second place on seven points while Pakhtakor sit in third on four points, with a final group stage match up next against the Air Force Club of Iraq while Tractor face hosts Sharjah on Thursday.

With Sharjah confirming their position as group winners with a 3-2 win over Air Force Club in Monday’s late match, Tractor and Pakhtakor will hope that finishing second will be enough to take them into the Round of 16.

The two sides had shared an exhilarating 3-3 draw in their campaign opener earlier in the month, and both sides went into this game knowing only a win would do, but both defenses looked far more solid than they were in that previous match.