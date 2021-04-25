Zorya snatch victory over Olimpik thanks to Shahab’s goal [VIDEO]

94 views

Footbal24.ua – LUHANSK, During the 23rd round of the UPL, Zora Luhansk defeated Olimpik Donetsk.

Zorya pressed Olimpik right from the start as they push to claim their spot in Europe. Olimpik, on the other hand, are trying to survive in the first division as they sit at the bottom of the table.

The scoring was opened on the 12th minute as Zorya was awarded a penalty kick. Yurchenko confidently scored the spot-kick to make it. 1: 0. Seven minutes later, Sayyadmanesh could have doubled the advantage but the Iranian’s shot was too inaccurate.

Olimpik then had their oppurtunity to draw level as they were also awarded a penalty on the 54th minute. It was taken by Kargbo, who hit his shot into the lower right corner. Zorya keeper Vasily guessed the correct direction, but failed to save the shot with the match leveled at 1:1.

Zorya coach Viktor Skrypnyk decided to make a double substitution in the 67th minute, bringing on Lunyov and former “Olympian” Shahab Zahedi for Kabayev and Gladky respectively. This move brought success in just four minutes as Shahab Zahedi hit the far corner with a powerful shot to make it 2:1 on the 76th minute.

Another Iranian in Zorya’s could have scored as well. Sayyadmanesh received a pass into the penalty area and unleashed a shot which was parried by the Olympians keeper Kichak.

The final whistle recorded Zorya’s victory with the clubs from Luhansk collecting 41 points, remaining in third place. Olympic Donetsk, on the other hand, brought their unbeaten streak in the UPL to eleven matches. They continue to hold on to the thirteenth place with 18 points.

