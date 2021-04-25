Esteghlal played against one of Asia’s best: Kamalvand

34 views

Tasnim – JEDDAH, Esteghlal technical director Faraz Kamalvand believes they have played against one of the best teams in Asia.

Esteghlal and Al-Duhail shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in the 2021 AFC Champions League Group C.

“Our players played with dedication,” said Kamalvand. “Due to the short period between matches, quality drops and injuries become more likely.”

“Al-Duhail is a strong team, it has international experience and has earned good results. I believe we played against the best team in the group.

“We lost some players due to injuries, including Cheick Diabate who had to leave the match, and we played with 10 men at the end,” he added.

“We made several changes to the plan because of this. At the end, we got one point although we were hoping to get three,” Kamalvand concluded.