A BOLA – PORTO, Marítimo won in their visit to Boavista (1-0) during the 29th round of the league. It was the second consecutive triumph for the island club.

A match that was decided in the second half. Pelagio cleared Joel Tagueu in the opposite area, with the Cameroonian striker assisting Alipour (63 ‘) for the winning goal.

With this result, Marítimo moved up to 14th place with 30 points, two more than Boavista, who currently sit in 16th place.