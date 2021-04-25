Ahmad Nourollahi linked with Al-Wakra [Report]

38 views

Tasnim – DOHA, Qatari media reports suggest that Al-Wakra has set its sight on signing Persepolis midfielder Ahmad Nourollahi.

Nourollahi has been a key player of the Iranian giant over the past years, helping Persepolis win the Iran Professional League (IPL) three times.

He also helped the team win two silver medals at the AFC Champions League.

Al-Wakrah is a Qatari professional sports club based in Al-Wakrah. Its professional football team competes in the Qatar Stars League and plays its home games at the Al-Wakrah Stadium.