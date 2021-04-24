Fighting spirit paved way for win: Rasoul Khatibi

9 views

Tasnim – SHARJAH, Tractor football team head coach Rasoul Khatibi credited his side’s fighting spirit for their 1-0 victory over Air Force Club on Matchday Four of the 2021 AFC Champions League Group B on Friday.

Mehdi Tikdari’s fastest goal of the 2021 AFC Champions League was the difference at the final whistle, the Tractor forward firing home a rebound after Peyman Babaei’s initial chance was stopped by goalkeeper Fahad Taleb inside two minutes.

The win took Tractor to six points, two behind leader Sharjah of the UAE, while Air Force Club is on two points. Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor is third in the standings with three points. Air Force Club faces Sharjah on Monday while Tractor plays Pakhtakor.

“We hadn’t won in our previous three games,” said Khatibi. “But before this game I told my players if we keep fighting and try hard, we will eventually get the win. Fighting spirit paved the way to win the match.”

“I would have preferred if Air Force Club had not lost a man to a red card, because after the red card they all doubled their efforts to compensate for it.

“We had to keep some players out to inject new energy and freshness into the team and I hope we can have a similar approach in the next game. This match is now behind us and from this second on, we turn our attention to the next one,” Khatibi concluded.