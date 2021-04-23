Persepolis’ group is not easy: Golmohammadi

10 views

Tasnim – GOA, Persepolis football team head coach Yahya Golmohammadi says that his team’s group in the 2021 AFC Champions League is not an easy group.

The Iranian team leads Group E after beating Al-Rayyan SC, UAE’s Al-Wahda and Goa from India.

“I think the results we have achieved so far are based on the efforts of the team, especially the players who have been able to collect nine points from three games as a result of their confidence and good concentration,” said Golmohammadi.

“Many may think that these points were obtained because we are in an easy group, but this is not really the case. Our group is one of the most difficult.

“Before our game against Goa, everyone thought they were a weak side. But they’re not. They have shown good quality and are playing very well, coherently, with high intensity and with heart.

“We will try to focus well on defending free-kicks so that it is not seen as a weakness for Persepolis. The two goals we conceded from set-pieces were very rare and the fact that they happened twice may be a cause for concern. However, we need to address this issue with more practice and will remain focused,” he added.