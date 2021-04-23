Foolad may rest players against Al-Nasr: Jesus Noble

15 views

Tasnim – RIYADH, Foolad coach Jesus Javier Noble revealed there will be changes to the line-up due to fatigue, having played four matches from the playoff stage, but is confident his players can rise to the challenge.

Foolad is scheduled to meet the Saudi Arabian team on Friday on Matchday Four of the 2021 AFC Champions League Group D.

“We might rest some players in this match, but I am sure that the players who will play will perform their best,” said the Spaniard.

“We enter this stage of competition with a good record of points,” said Javier Noble. “We now have three matches remaining, and we want to continue competing and qualify from the group.”

“Al-Nassr has very good players with high qualities, but it couldn’t win against us (previously). We are sure that the next match will be difficult for us, but also for Al-Nassr,” the Spaniard added.

“We go match by match, and will rest some players, because we respect the decisions of our fitness coach, who has confirmed that there are some players experiencing fatigue,” Javier Noble concluded.