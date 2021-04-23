ACL Group D: Foolad Khouzestan lose to Al Nassr [VIDEO]

12 views

AFC – RIYADH, Saudi Arabiaâ€™s Al Nassr moved into pole position in the race to win Group D thanks to a 2-0 win over Islamic Republic of Iran’s Foolad Khouzestan FC in the 2021 AFC Champions League on Friday.

Star striker Abderrazak Hamdallah set up Abdulfattah Asiriâ€™s 54th minute opener before sealing the points with a late goal of his own as Mano Manezesâ€™ side climbed to eight points from four matches, one clear of Al Sadd SC, who beat Al Wehdat across town in Friday’s other Group D clash.

Fooladâ€™s first defeat in the competition leaves the Iranian club three points adrift of top spot, with Mondayâ€™s clash against Al Sadd now looming as a must-win proposition.

Three days on from their 1-1 draw on Matchday Three, the two sides reconvened knowing top spot in the group awaited the winners, but neither managed to take hold of a somewhat disjointed first-half, which produced little in the way of goalmouth action.

Promising moves at both ends of the pitch fell victim to the assistant refereeâ€™s flag before Mohamad Miri timed his run well enough to have the gameâ€™s first big chance, but the Foolad midfielder couldnâ€™t make the solid contact required to beat Waleed Ali following a set piece at the half-hour mark.

The first-half stalemate wasnâ€™t solely down to a lack of inspiration. Both sides handled themselves well defensively, with Fooladâ€™s Mehran Mousravi and Aref Aghasi particularly impressive in keeping Hamdallhâ€™s influence to a minimum.

The match, and Hamdallahâ€™s role in it, turned sharply in the 54th minute, with the Moroccan forward playing an instrumental part in the construction of the opening goal.

The 2020 AFC Champions League Golden Boot winner played the roles of ball-winner and playmaker, leaping to intercept Mousaviâ€™s pass out of defence before slipping the ball to Asiri, who drilled home an emphatic 12-yard effort with what was Al Nassarâ€™s second shot of the match.

Fooladâ€™s need for an equaliser was clear, but their window of opportunity continued to shrink without too many moments of concern for the group hosts, with the excellent Ali stopping whatever did come his way in the Al Nassr goal.

Fittingly, it would be Hamdallah who had the final say, making the points safe with a superb goal five minutes from time; cutting inside Mohammad Ghaseminejad and poking the ball through Moussa Coulibalyâ€™s legs before delightfully chipping goalkeeper Mohsen Foroozan in what was by far the gameâ€™s standout moment.

The win means Al Nassr could theoretically have the group won by the end of Mondayâ€™s match against Al Wehdat of Jordan, but wrapping the section up that quickly will depend on the outcome of Fooladâ€™s crucial meeting with Al Sadd.