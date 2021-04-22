Mistakes Cost Us Three Points: Farhad Majidi

15 views

Tasnim – JEDDAH, Esteghlal coach Farhad Majidi said his team’s mistakes cost them three points in the match against Al-Duhail.

Esteghlal lost to the Qatari team 4-3 on Matchday Three of the 2021 AFC Champions League Group C Wednesday night.

“The two sides had a very good match today and it was a tactical and physical contest,” said Majidi. “I want to thank the players for the good fighting spirit they have and the performance they showed in the match.”

“We were the better team in the first half while Al-Duhail had only one chance and it scored from it. We made some individual mistakes in our defense and we should try to fix these mistakes.

“Al-Duhail played with good balance in defense and attack, and its coach implemented that very well. We were good up front but we made some mistakes which cost us the three points,” Majidi added.

The two will square off again on Saturday.