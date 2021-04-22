Ali Alipour with a crucial assist as Marítimo wins against Rio Ave [VIDEO]

76 views

ValleyBugler.com – FUNCHAL, Marítimo defeated Rio Ave 1-0 on Wednesday in the 28th round of the Portuguese First League and left the relegation zone in the championship.

In Funchal, Cameroonian striker Joel Tagueu scored the only goal in the game after 12 minutes. Iranian Ali Alipour was sent a through ball that cut through the defense. An onrushing Rio Ave keeper caused Alipour to cut the bacll back to Tagueu who finished nicely.

The win allowed Marítimo to leave the relegation zone and move up to 16th place. This leaves them currently in the “Relegation Play-Off” spot.

Maritimo keeper Abedzadeh also kept a clean sheet for his side.

Maritimo will next face Famalicão, who currently sits in 15th, and has a game in hand.