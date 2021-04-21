Khatibi blames Tractor’s fatigue for inability to score

27 views

Tasnim – SHARJAH, Tractor FC head coach Rasoul Khatibi blamed fatigue for his side’s inability to score in their 0-0 draw against Iraq’s Air Force Club of Iraq in the 2021 AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

The Iranian side huffed and puffed but could not penetrate its opponent defense.

Tractor has earned three draw out of three matches at Sharjah Stadium.

“This game was totally physical, and we tried to fight man on man and we did well,” said Khatibi.

“After the 70th minute our players were exhausted and both teams had to stay focused to see it through. We had a couple of chances to score but their goalkeeper was focused and stopped us scoring.

“For the next match, we will make sure we have a quick recovery to avoid this experience of losing energy in the latter part of the game. The team with the better recovery will have a better chance in the next match,” he added.