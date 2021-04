126 views

Glasister.hr – ŠIBENIK, Šibenik and Gorica played out a 1-1 draw at the Šubićevac stadium, with both teams continuing their series of games without a victory.

Šibenik took the lead in the 40th minute with a goal by Suad Sahiti.

Younes Delfi equalized for HNK Gorica in the 88th minute.

Dinamo Zagreb leads the table with 67 points ahead of Osijek with 65, while Gorica is in third place with 50 points.

Sibenik remains in seventh place with 29 points.