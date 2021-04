153 views

TuttoMercatoWeb.com – ROME, Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun is being monitored by Serie A clubs AS Roma and Atalanta.

According to reports from Sportitalia journalist Gianluigi Longari, Zenit St. Petersburg striker, Sardar Azmoun, is drawing interest and is being monitored by Italian Serie A clubs, Atalanta and AS Roma.

The striker, born in 1995, who is currently valued by the Russian club at around € 25,000,000, has 22 appearances, 16 goals and 5 assists.