ACL Group E: Persepolis beat Goa to stay perfect [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – GOA, Persepolis football club earned their third successive win in Group E of the 2021 AFC Champions League.

The Iranian side defeated Indiaâ€™s Goa 2-1 on TuesdayÂ at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Victory for the 2018 and 2020 finalists, however, was only achieved after FC Goa created another milestone by scoring their first AFC Champions League goal to take the lead at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Persepolis ultimately proved too strong as they added to the earlier victories against Al Ahli Saudi FC and Al Rayyan SC to open an impressive five-point lead at the top of the standings at the halfway stage.

Persepolis started the tie on the front foot and had their first look at goal after 10 minutes but Ahmad Noorollahi sent his free-kick straight into the arms of FC Goa custodian Dheeraj Singh.

Edu Bedia rose high in the 14th minute to nod home Brandon Fernandesâ€™ free-kick to register a historic moment for the Indian club.

Persepolis, however, came back fighting and equalized when Mahdi Torabi sent Dheeraj Singh the wrong way from the spot in the 18th minute after Isa Alkasir had been brought down inside the box.

Persepolis increased their intensity of play and captain Jalal Hosseini scored his second of the campaign when he angled his header into the back of the net following Torabiâ€™s cross from the left flank.

Persepolis defender Hossein Kanaani missed a penalty three minutes before the halftime.

The two sides will meet again on Friday.