What’s most important right now is our recovery: Chimba

Tasnim – RIYADH, Foolad football team striker Chimba said the players can get more rest after two wins in the 2021 AFC Champions League.

The Iranian team defeated Al-Ain 4-0 in 2021 ACL playoff last week. The Ahvaz-based football team suffered a late draw against Qatar’s Al-Sadd and defeated Al-Wehdat of Jordan 1-0 in Group D.

Match-winner Chimba believes recovery will be key if Foolad is to continue its successful start to the campaign.

“It is quite tiring after these three matches,” Chimba admitted. “What’s most important right now is our recovery, and to be able to play well in the next match. We have a good fitness coach, who can treat us and get us back in shape.

“We are now reaching a crucial stage, as a lot of the players have played a lot, and it’s important that we rotate so that the others can get more rest,” he added.