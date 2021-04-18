Taremi scores as FC Porto win against Nacional [VIDEO]

172 views

A Bola – FUNCHAL, Mehdi Taremi was the hero of FC Porto in their triumph against Nacional (1-0).

During the 27th round of the league, the Iranian striker scored the winning and only goal of the match on the 20th minute.

“It was a difficult game because Nacional is a good team. Still, we played well and were happy to win. It is complicated to play every three days, which is what happened to us, and that does not help either”, said Taremi after the match.

Speaking of his matchwinning goal: “We play for the team. It doesn’t matter if I score or not, the most important thing is to win”.

With this victory, FC Porto escaped Benfica (Who lost against Gil Vicente) and SC Braga (who drew with Rio Ave) and lost points in the standings. FC Porto is now six points away for Sporting.

“The other teams don’t matter, we are just thinking about us. We still have seven games to play and we want to win all of them”, he concluded.