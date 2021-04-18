Persepolis never lost confidence: Golmohammadi

23 views

Tasnim – GOA, Persepolis coach Yahya Golmohammadi praised his players for not giving up as his team fought back to defeat Al-Rayyan of Qatar 3-1 in Group E of the 2021 AFC Champions League on Saturday.

Persepolis, runner-up in 2018 and 2020, was a goal down for the first time this season but mounted a second half resurgence to maintain its perfect start to the campaign after having defeated Al-Wahda 1-0 on Matchday One

“We entered the second half with the drive and motivation that we could win the match,” said Golmohammadi. “We never once lost that self-confidence and therefore we won.”

“The whole team is built this way. We achieved this victory with teamwork and never once surrendered or admitted defeat.

“In fact, we wanted to score a fourth goal but that didn’t happen. I’m proud of my players for what they accomplished. We owe it all to our fans because without them we will not have that desire to succeed,” he concluded.