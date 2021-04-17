Persepolis favorites to win Group E: Laurent Blanc

78 views

Tasnim – GOA, Al-Rayyan coach Laurent Blanc said Persepolis is favorite to win Group E of the 2021 AFC Champions League.

Al-Rayyan will play Persepolis on Saturday in Group E at the at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

“The result from the last match was not good for Al-Rayyan because I think we deserved to win and scoring the first goal is very important,” said Blanc.

“Against Persepolis, we need to apply the same intensity and that is to keep the ball high up and score at least one or two goals.

“The pressure is on Persepolis and not with Al-Rayyan. Persepolis and Al-Wahda are the favorites of the group. Last year they (Persepolis) reached the final of the AFC Champions League and a couple of times reached the semi-finals,” the French coach added.