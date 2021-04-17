Mehdi Taremi wins UCL Goal of the Week [VIDEO]

190 views

Tehran Times – NYON, Mehdi Taremi’s overhead kick goal against Chelsea was elected the “Goal of the Week” in the competition.

“This spectacular shot of Mehdi Taremi wins the goal of the week!”, Can be read on tweet shared this Friday in the official Champions League account.

The FC Porto Iranian striker surpassed the competition from England’s Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, who scored in the match between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City, and from Cameroon Choupo-Moting, who scored in PSG-Bayern match.

The Iranian goal, already close to the final whistle of the match, gave FC Porto the victory, but it was not enough for the Dragons to go to the next stage of the competition, since it had lost 0-2 in the first leg.