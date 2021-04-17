Azmoun scores in draw with Krasnodar [VIDEO]

146 views

Sports.ru – KRASNODAR, KrasnodarÂ failed to hold on to a 2-0 lead asÂ ZenitÂ managed to mount a comeback in the second half.

The match, which was the 26th round of the RPL, ended in a 2-2 draw.

Krasnodar was leading 2-0 by the 75th minute thanks to Alexey Ionov’s double, but Zenit were able to equalize through the efforts of Sardar Azmoun and Andrey Mostovoy.

Zenit continues to lead the Russian championship with 55 points.Â

The gap from Lokomotiv sits at 6 points.Â

Spartak now has 47 points, the red-and-white will play their match with Ufa tomorrow.