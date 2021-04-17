ACL Group E: Persepolis beat Al Rayyan [VIDEO]

97 views

Tehran Times – GOA, Persepolis football team came from behind to beat Al Rayyan of Qatar 3-1 in Group E of the 2021 AFC Champions League.

In the match held at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, Naif Al Hadhrami rose highest to head home Abdelaziz Hatimâ€™s free-kick into the bottom right of the Persepolis net in the 19th minute.

Persepolis started the second half with heightened intensity and their determination paid off two minutes into the restart when Kamal Kamyabinia headed home the equalizer off Mehdi Torabiâ€™s corner.

Al Rayyan found themselves 2-1 down two minutes later as Siamak Nemati weaved his way down the right flank before finding Shahryar Moghanlou, who volleyed past Fahad Younis.

Moghanlou scored his second in the 57th minute, finding space inside the six yard box to collect Omid Alishahâ€™s pass before slamming the ball into an unguarded goalmouth.

Persepolis will now turn their focus to FC Goa on Tuesday while Al Rayyan will seek their first win against Al Wahda.

Persepolis, last yearâ€™s ACL finalists, started the campaign with a 1-0 win over the UAEâ€™s Al Wahda.

Earlier on the day, Indiaâ€™s Goa and Al Wahda played out a goalless draw.