ACL Group D: Foolad edge past Al Wehdat [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – RIYADH, Foolad of Iran secured their first AFC Champions League group stage win in six years, defeating Jordanâ€™s Al Wehdat 1-0 in their Group D clash at King Fahd International Stadium on Saturday.

Foolad Brazilian forward Chimba scored a goal from the penalty spot before the halftime.

Chimba netted his fourth goal in eight days to extend a successful run which began with last Saturdayâ€™s playoff victory over Al Ain.

The win sends the Iranian side into second in the group behind Saudi Arabiaâ€™s Al Nassr, who they will face on Tuesday, while Al Wehdat remain without a goal after two matches in their first ACL campaign.