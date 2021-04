(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – MASHHAD, Shahr Khodro football team was held to a 1-1 draw against Zob Ahan on Matchweek 20 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

In the match held in Mashhad’s Emam Reza Stadium, Frshad Mohammadi Mehr gave the visiting team a lead just four minutes into the match.

Hossein Mehraban levelled the score in the 69th minute.

Shahr Khodro and Saipa both moved up one place to 10th and 13th respectively.